April 29 (Reuters) - Flowr Corp:

* THE FLOWR CORPORATION ANNOUNCES FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR 2019 RESULTS

* FLOWR CORP - COMPANY GENERATED GROSS REVENUE OF APPROXIMATELY $1.6 MILLION IN Q4

* FLOWR CORP - QTRLY LOSS PER SHARE $0.21