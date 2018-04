April 26 (Reuters) - Geo Group Inc:

* SEES Q2 2018 REVENUE $571 MILLION TO $576 MILLION

* Q1 REVENUE $564.9 MILLION VERSUS I/B/E/S VIEW $559.8 MILLION

* QTRLY NORMALIZED FFO OF $0.43 PER DILUTED SHARE