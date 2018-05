May 22 (Reuters) - Green Organic Dutchman Holdings Ltd :

* GREEN ORGANIC DUTCHMAN HOLDINGS LTD - DEAL FOR LICENSING OF EVOLAB & CBX SCIENCES BRANDS &PROPRIETARY TECHNOLOGIES & FORMULATIONS

* GREEN ORGANIC DUTCHMAN HOLDINGS - LICENSING DEAL WITH CBX ENTERPRISES WITHIN CANADA & OTHER INTERNATIONAL JURISDICTIONS OUTSIDE OF U.S.