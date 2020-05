May 26 (Reuters) - Green Organic Dutchman Holdings Ltd :

* THE GREEN ORGANIC DUTCHMAN ANNOUNCES Q1-2020 RESULTS AND PROVIDES UPDATE ON STRATEGIC PLAN EXECUTION

* QTRLY REVENUE OF $3.06 MILLION, AN INCREASE OF 27% YEAR OVER YEAR

* ENTERED INTO A DEFINITIVE AGREEMENT FOR SECOND-LIEN REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY FOR GROSS PROCEEDS OF UP TO $30 MILLION