May 19 (Reuters) - Green Organic Dutchman Holdings Ltd :

* THE GREEN ORGANIC DUTCHMAN INKS NATIONAL SUPPLY AGREEMENT WITH MEDICAL CANNABIS BY SHOPPERS

* GREEN ORGANIC DUTCHMAN HOLDINGS LTD - AGREEMENT IS FOR A THREE-YEAR TERM WITH A RENEWAL CLAUSE FOR AN ADDITIONAL TWO YEARS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reuters.Briefs@thomsonreuters.com)