Feb 19 (Reuters) - Green Organic Dutchman Holdings Ltd :

* THE GREEN ORGANIC DUTCHMAN RECEIVES CANNABIS RESEARCH LICENCE FROM HEALTH CANADA

* GREEN ORGANIC DUTCHMAN HOLDINGS - INTENDS TO LEVERAGE LICENCE TO COMPLETE DEVELOPMENT OF ADDITIONAL PREMIUM CANNABIS 2.0 PRODUCTS