March 10 (Reuters) - Green Organic Dutchman Holdings Ltd :

* THE GREEN ORGANIC DUTCHMAN REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER AND YEAR END 2019 FINANCIAL RESULTS

* QUARTERLY REVENUE OF $3.25 MILLION

* “2019 WAS A CHALLENGING YEAR FOR ENTIRE SECTOR”

* ANTICIPATE CONTINUED SALES MOMENTUM FOR REST OF 2020

* Q4 REVENUE VIEW C$3.1 MILLION — REFINITIV IBES DATA