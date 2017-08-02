FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-The Habit Restaurants Inc Q2 earnings per share $0.05
#Market News
August 2, 2017 / 8:52 PM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-The Habit Restaurants Inc Q2 earnings per share $0.05

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 2 (Reuters) - Habit Restaurants Inc

* The Habit Restaurants Inc announces second quarter 2017 financial results

* Q2 revenue $83.3 million versus I/B/E/S view $84 million

* Q2 earnings per share $0.05

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.06 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Habit Restaurants Inc sees fiscal year 2017 total revenue between $335 million to $338 million

* Habit Restaurants Inc sees fiscal year 2017 company-operated comparable restaurant sales growth of flat to approximately 1.0%

* Habit Restaurants Inc sees fiscal year 2017 capital expenditures of $44.0 million to $47.0 million

* Habit Restaurants Inc sees fiscal year 2017 restaurant contribution margin of 19.0% to 19.5%

* FY2017 revenue view $339.3 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Habit Restaurants Inc sees opening of 31 to 33 company-operated restaurants and five to seven franchised/licensed restaurants in FY 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

