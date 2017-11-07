BRIEF-The Hackett Group posts Q3 pro forma EPS of $0.26

Nov 7 (Reuters) - Hackett Group Inc

* The Hackett Group announces third quarter 2017 results

* Q3 pro forma earnings per share $0.26

* Q3 revenue $71.5 million versus i/b/e/s view $70.9 million

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.25 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees Q4 2017 revenue $61.5 million to $63.5 million

* Estimates pro forma diluted earnings per share to be in range of $0.25 to $0.27 for q4​

* Sees ‍q4 gross revenue to be in range of $66.5 million to $68.5 million​

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.25, revenue view $69.2 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)