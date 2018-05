BRIEF-The Hanover Q1 Earnings Per Share $1.57

May 2 (Reuters) - Hanover Insurance Group Inc:

* THE HANOVER REPORTS FIRST QUARTER NET INCOME AND OPERATING INCOME OF $1.57 AND $1.95 PER DILUTED SHARE, RESPECTIVELY; FIRST QUARTER COMBINED RATIO OF 96.9%; COMBINED RATIO EXCLUDING CATASTROPHES OF 91.3%; OPERATING RETURN ON EQUITY OF 11.8%

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE $1.57

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $1.71 — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* QTRLY NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN$1,264.6 MILLION VERSUS $1,186.8 MILLION

* QTRLY COMBINED RATIO 96.9 % VERSUS 99.5 %

* NET INVESTMENT INCOME WAS $82.9 MILLION FOR Q1 OF 2018, COMPARED TO $71.1 MILLION IN PRIOR-YEAR QUARTER Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: