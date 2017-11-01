BRIEF-The Hanover reports third quarter net income

Nov 1 (Reuters) - Hanover Insurance Group Inc
* The Hanover reports third quarter net income and operating income of $0.26 and $0.11 per diluted share, respectively, despite heavy industry catastrophe activity; combined ratio of 104.8%; combined ratio excluding catastrophes of 88.9%
* Q3 operating earnings per share $0.11
* Q3 earnings per share $0.26
* Q3 earnings per share view $-0.69 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Hanover Insurance Group Inc - qtrly net premiums written of $1.3 billion; up 5.7%, driven primarily by growth in personal and commercial lines Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: