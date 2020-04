BRIEF-The Hartford Announces First Quarter 2020 Financial Results And Impact Of Covid-19

April 29 (Reuters) - Hartford Financial Services Group Inc :

* THE HARTFORD ANNOUNCES FIRST QUARTER 2020 FINANCIAL RESULTS AND IMPACT OF COVID-19

* Q1 CORE EARNINGS PER SHARE $1.34

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE ESTIMATE $1.35 — REFINITIV IBES DATA

* HARTFORD FINANCIAL SERVICES - MARCH 31, 2020 BOOK VALUE PER DILUTED SHARE OF $41.42 DECLINED 6% FROM $43.85 AT DECEMBER 31, 2019

* PAUSED SHARE REPURCHASE ACTIVITY AS IT CONTINUES TO MONITOR EVOLVING IMPACTS OF COVID-19

* QTRLY NET INVESTMENT INCOME OF $459 MILLION, BEFORE TAX, WAS $11 MILLION BELOW FIRST QUARTER 2019

* QTRLY CONSOLIDATED EARNED PREMIUMS $4,391 MILLION VERSUS $3,940 MILLION REPORTED LAST YEAR

* Q1 REVENUE VIEW $5.21 BILLION — REFINITIV IBES DATA