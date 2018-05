BRIEF-The Home Depot Announces Q1 Earnings Per Share $2.08

May 15 (Reuters) - Home Depot Inc:

* THE HOME DEPOT ANNOUNCES FIRST QUARTER RESULTS; REAFFIRMS FISCAL YEAR 2018 GUIDANCE

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE $2.08

* Q1 SALES $24.9 BILLION VERSUS I/B/E/S VIEW $25.16 BILLION

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $2.05 — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* SEES FY 2018 SALES UP ABOUT 6.7 PERCENT

* COMPARABLE SALES FOR Q1 OF FISCAL 2018 WERE POSITIVE 4.2 PERCENT

* QTRLY COMP SALES IN U.S. WERE POSITIVE 3.9 PERCENT

* DURING Q1 OF FISCAL 2018, CO ADOPTED ASU NO. 2014-09, WHICH PERTAINS TO REVENUE RECOGNITION

* ADOPTION OF ACCOUNTING STANDARD WILL NOT MATERIALLY IMPACT CO’S CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS OR RELATED DISCLOSURES

* FY EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $9.44, REVENUE VIEW $107.83 BILLION — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* IN ACCORDANCE WITH ACCOUNTING STANDARD ADOPTION FINANCIAL INFORMATION PRIOR TO FISCAL 2018 WILL NOT BE RECAST