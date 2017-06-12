BRIEF-The Howard Hughes announces commencement of add-on offering of 5.375 pct senior notes due 2025

June 12 (Reuters) - Howard Hughes Corp

* The howard hughes corporation® announces commencement of add-on offering of 5.375% senior notes due 2025

* Howard hughes - commenced offering through private placement of $200 million in aggregate principal amount of 5.375% senior notes due 2025​

* Howard hughes corp - upon completion of offering, aggregate principal amount outstanding of 5.375% senior notes due 2025 will be $1.0 billion

* Howard hughes - notes to have same cusip number as existing 2025 notes, to trade interchangeably, be fungible for tax purposes with existing 2025 notes