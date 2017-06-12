BRIEF-The Howard Hughes Corp announces pricing of add-on offering of 5.375pct senior notes

June 12 (Reuters) - Howard Hughes Corp:

* The Howard Hughes Corporation announces pricing of add-on offering of 5.375pct senior notes due 2025

* Howard Hughes Corp - priced its previously announced offering of $200 million in aggregate principal amount of 5.375pct senior notes due 2025

* Howard Hughes Corp - issue price of notes was 102.25pct of aggregate principal amount

* Howard Hughes Corp - upon completion of offering, aggregate principal amount outstanding of 5.375pct senior notes due 2025 will be $1.0 billion

* Howard Hughes Corp - offering of notes is anticipated to close on June 15, 2017