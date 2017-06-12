FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 months ago
BRIEF-The Howard Hughes Corp announces pricing of add-on offering of 5.375pct senior notes
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Economy
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Fellow Republicans hit Trump for defending Confederate statues
U.S.
Fellow Republicans hit Trump for defending Confederate statues
U.S., Japan step up cooperation to counter North Korea
North Korea
U.S., Japan step up cooperation to counter North Korea
Gary Cohn faces worst dilemma of his career
Breakingviews
Gary Cohn faces worst dilemma of his career
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 12, 2017 / 9:02 PM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-The Howard Hughes Corp announces pricing of add-on offering of 5.375pct senior notes

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 12 (Reuters) - Howard Hughes Corp:

* The Howard Hughes Corporation announces pricing of add-on offering of 5.375pct senior notes due 2025

* Howard Hughes Corp - priced its previously announced offering of $200 million in aggregate principal amount of 5.375pct senior notes due 2025

* Howard Hughes Corp - issue price of notes was 102.25pct of aggregate principal amount

* Howard Hughes Corp - upon completion of offering, aggregate principal amount outstanding of 5.375pct senior notes due 2025 will be $1.0 billion

* Howard Hughes Corp - offering of notes is anticipated to close on June 15, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.