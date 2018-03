March 5 (Reuters) - J M Smucker Co:

* THE J. M. SMUCKER COMPANY COMMENTS ON FTC POSITION REGARDING PROPOSED ACQUISITION OF THE WESSON OIL BRAND FROM CONAGRA BRANDS, INC.

* J M SMUCKER CO SAYS "‍STRONGLY BELIEVE" ACQUISITION OF WESSON OIL BRAND FROM CONAGRA BRANDS​ WOULD "BENEFIT ALL OF OUR CONSTITUENTS"