April 15 (Reuters) - Joint Corp:

* THE JOINT CHIROPRACTIC SECURES $2.7 MILLION LOAN UNDER CARES ACT PAYCHECK PROTECTION PROGRAM PROVISION

* JOINT CORP - PPP LOAN PROCEEDS WILL PRIMARILY BE USED FOR PAYROLL COSTS AND TO RETAIN WORKERS

* JOINT CORP - PPP LOAN PROCEEDS IF USED FOR PAYROLL AND CERTAIN OTHER PERMITTED EXPENSES, PRINCIPAL AND UNPAID INTEREST MAY BE FORGIVEN Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: