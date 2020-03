March 16 (Reuters) - KEG Royalties Income Fund:

* KEG ROYALTIES -TEMPORARY CLOSURE OF ALL 107 KEG LOCATIONS ACROSS CANADA & SELECT U.S. STATES BECOMES EFFECTIVE TUESDAY, MARCH 17TH