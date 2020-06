BRIEF-The Lancet Editors Issue Expression Of Concern About Paper on Hydroxychloroquine & COVID-19

June 2 (Reuters) -

* THE LANCET EDITORS SAY THEY ARE ISSUING EXPRESSION OF CONCERN ABOUT PAPER ‘HYDROXYCHLOROQUINE OR CHLOROQUINE WITH OR WITHOUT A MACROLIDE FOR TREATMENT OF COVID-19: A MULTINATIONAL REGISTRY ANALYSIS’

* THE LANCET EDITORS SAY IMPORTANT SCIENTIFIC QUESTIONS HAVE BEEN RAISED ABOUT DATA REPORTED IN THE PAPER BY MANDEEP MEHRA ET AL

* THE LANCET EDITORS SAY INDEPENDENT AUDIT OF PROVENANCE, VALIDITY OF DATA HAS BEEN COMMISSIONED BY AUTHORS NOT AFFILIATED WITH SURGISPHERE & IS ONGOING Source text: bit.ly/3cr2NLX