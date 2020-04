BRIEF-The Lancet Says As China Study Was Stopped Early, True Effectiveness Of Remdesivir Remains Unclear

April 29 (Reuters) - THE LANCET:

* THE LANCET - RANDOMISED TRIAL OF REMDESIVIR IN CHINA SUGGESTS ANTIVIRAL DRUG IS NOT ASSOCIATED WITH SIGNIFICANT CLINICAL BENEFITS, MORE RESEARCH NEEDED

* THE LANCET - TRUE EFFECTIVENESS OF REMDESIVIR REMAINS UNCLEAR AS CHINA STUDY WAS STOPPED EARLY BECAUSE OF DIFFICULTY RECRUITING PATIENTS

* THE LANCET - TREATMENT WITH REMDESIVIR DID NOT SPEED RECOVERY OR REDUCE DEATHS FROM COVID-19 VERSUS PLACEBO IN HOSPITALISED PATIENTS IN CHINA TRIAL

* THE LANCET - NO STATISTICALLY SIGNIFICANT DIFFERENCE IN TIME TO CLINICAL IMPROVEMENT WAS NOTED BETWEEN REMDESIVIR GROUP VERSUS PLACEBO GROUP IN CHINA TRIAL