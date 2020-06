June 4 (Reuters) - The Lancet:

* THE LANCET SAYS AUTHORS OF PAPER, “HYDROXYCHLOROQUINE OR CHLOROQUINE WITH OR WITHOUT A MACROLIDE FOR TREATMENT OF COVID-19: A MULTINATIONAL REGISTRY ANALYSIS” HAVE RETRACTED STUDY

* THE LANCET SAYS AUTHORS OF RETRACTED HYDROXYCHLOROQUINE STUDY WERE UNABLE TO COMPLETE INDEPENDENT AUDIT OF DATA UNDERPINNING ANALYSIS Source text: (bit.ly/3gVXd7x)