Dec 21 (Reuters) - Top Ships Inc:

* THE LAX TRUST REPORTS 13.8 PERCENT STAKE IN TOP SHIPS INC AS ON DECEMBER 20 - SEC FILING

* THE LAX TRUST HAD PREVIOUSLY REPORTED 26.2 PERCENT STAKE IN TOP SHIPS INC AS ON NOV 15 Source text: (bit.ly/2BLX1nq) Further company coverage: