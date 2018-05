May 10 (Reuters) - LGL Group Inc:

* QTRLY REVENUES OF $5.9 MILLION, UP 5.7% COMPARED TO Q1 2017

* QTRLY NET INCOME OF $0.04 PER SHARE

* ORDER BACKLOG IMPROVED 22.2% TO $13.3 MILLION AT MARCH 31, 2018 FROM $10.9 MILLION AT MARCH 31, 2017