Jan 24 (Reuters) - Madison Square Garden Co:

* THE MADISON SQUARE GARDEN COMPANY AND LYFT ANNOUNCE PARTNERSHIP

* MADISON SQUARE GARDEN CO - CO, ‍ LYFT ANNOUNCED A MARKETING PARTNERSHIP, NAMING LYFT AS OFFICIAL RIDESHARE PARTNER OF MADISON SQUARE GARDEN​