May 17 (Reuters) - Bonanza Creek Energy Inc:

* THE MANGROVE PARTNERS MASTER FUND REPORTS A 5.8 PERCENT STAKE IN BONANZA CREEK ENERGY AS OF MAY 16 - SEC FILING

* THE MANGROVE PARTNERS MASTER FUND - PREVIOUSLY REPORTED AN 8.9 PERCENT STAKE IN BONANZA CREEK ENERGY AS OF NOV 27, 2017 - SEC FILING