BRIEF-The Manitowoc Company Provides Business And Financial Update In Response To Covid-19 Withdraws 2020 Financial Guidance

March 27 (Reuters) - Manitowoc Company Inc:

* THE MANITOWOC COMPANY PROVIDES BUSINESS AND FINANCIAL UPDATE IN RESPONSE TO COVID-19; WITHDRAWS 2020 FINANCIAL GUIDANCE

* MANITOWOC COMPANY - BELIEVES HAS ADEQUATE LIQUIDITY TO MEET CASH REQUIREMENTS OVER FORESEEABLE FUTURE

* MANITOWOC COMPANY INC - CONTINUING TO OPERATE ITS U.S. MANUFACTURING FACILITIES

* MANITOWOC COMPANY - CHINA MANUFACTURING FACILITY WAS CLOSED FOR SEVERAL WEEKS EARLIER IN Q1; HOWEVER, IT HAS SINCE RESUMED NORMAL OPERATIONS

* MANITOWOC COMPANY INC - ENDING 2019 WITH $199 MILLION OF CASH ON HAND AND TOTAL LIQUIDITY OF $445 MILLION

* MANITOWOC CO - BELIEVES HAS ADEQUATE LIQUIDITY TO MEET CASH REQUIREMENTS OVER FORESEEABLE FUTURE AND REMAINS IN CLOSE CONTACT WITH BANKING PARTNERS