FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
in 4 days
BRIEF-The Manitowoc Company Q2 earnings per share $0.00 from continuing operations
#Trump
#China
#Energy&Environment
#Russia
#Science
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Featured
As Trumpcare languishes, former opioid abusers cling to lifeline
Reuters Investigates
As Trumpcare languishes, former opioid abusers cling to lifeline
Dozens killed, more than 100 injured after Egypt train collision
Egypt
Dozens killed, more than 100 injured after Egypt train collision
Asylum seekers unfazed by delays, uncertainty
Fleeing to Canada
Asylum seekers unfazed by delays, uncertainty
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 7, 2017 / 8:39 PM / in 4 days

BRIEF-The Manitowoc Company Q2 earnings per share $0.00 from continuing operations

1 Min Read

Aug 7 (Reuters) - Manitowoc Company Inc

* The Manitowoc Company reports second-quarter 2017 financial results

* Q2 adjusted non-GAAP earnings per share $0.05 from continuing operations

* Q2 earnings per share $0.00 from continuing operations

* Q2 sales $394.6 million versus I/B/E/S view $396.4 million

* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.04 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees fy 2017 revenue down about 5 to 7 percent

* Q2 adjusted non-GAAP earnings per share $0.05

* Says ‍backlog totaled $491.2 million at June 30, 2017, up 25%, from second-quarter 2016 ending backlog​

* Sees ‍2017 capital expenditures of approximately $30 million​

* Sees ‍2017 adjusted EBITDA of approximately $59 to $69 million​

* Manitowoc Company Inc - Q2 orders of $379.5 million, which included initial production order related to U.S. Army contract, were up 9%

* FY2017 revenue view $1.45 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.