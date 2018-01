Jan 15 (Reuters) - Manitowoc Company Inc:

* THE MANITOWOC COMPANY TO RELOCATE CORPORATE HEADQUARTERS TO NORTHWEST MILWAUKEE

* MANITOWOC COMPANY INC - ‍WILL RELOCATE CORPORATE HEADQUARTERS FROM MANITOWOC, WISCONSIN TO MILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN​