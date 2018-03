March 28 (Reuters) - Medicines Co:

* THE MEDICINES COMPANY ANNOUNCES CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER TRANSITION

* APPOINTS CHRISTOPHER VISIOLI AS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER AND TREASURER OF COMPANY​

‍ VISIOLI SUCCEEDS WILLIAM O'CONNOR, WHO IS RETIRING FROM COMPANY AFTER SERVING AS CHIEF ACCOUNTING OFFICER AND THEN CFO