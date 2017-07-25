BRIEF-The Medicines Company announces TANGO-2 trial of meropenem-vaborbactam stopped early for superior benefit-risk compared to best available therapy for CRE

July 25 (Reuters) - Medicines Co

* The Medicines Company announces TANGO-2 trial of meropenem-vaborbactam (formerly, carbavance) stopped early for superior benefit-risk compared to best available therapy for CRE

* Medicines Co - ‍company also announces vabomere (TM) as U.S. and European trade name for meropenem-vaborbactam​

* Medicines Co - ‍trial stopped early following recommendation by independent data safety and monitoring board​

* Medicines Co - will continue to enroll patients into an amended, single-arm study protocol for treatment with meropenem-vaborbactam at selected sites​

* Medicines Co - ‍DSMB's recommendation to discontinue randomization into TANGO-2 trial was based on results of an interim analysis of data from TANGO-2​

* Medicines Co - expects that data from TANGO-2 trial will be presented at a future medical conference and published in a peer-reviewed journal