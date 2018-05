BRIEF-The Middleby Corporation To Acquire Taylor Company

Middleby Corp:

* THE MIDDLEBY CORPORATION TO ACQUIRE TAYLOR COMPANY

* MIDDLEBY CORP - DEAL FOR $1.0 BILLION

* MIDDLEBY CORP - EXPECTED TO BE EPS ACCRETIVE WITHIN FIRST YEAR OF ACQUISITION

* MIDDLEBY CORP - WILL FINANCE ALL-CASH ACQUISITION UNDER ITS EXISTING REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY

* MIDDLEBY CORP - TARGETED SYNERGIES FROM DEAL IN EXCESS OF $15 MILLION

* MIDDLEBY CORP - TO ACQUIRE TAYLOR COMPANY FROM UTC CLIMATE, CONTROLS & SECURITY, A UNIT OF UNITED TECHNOLOGIES

* MIDDLEBY CORP - TRANSACTION HAS BEEN STRUCTURED TO PROVIDE MIDDLEBY WITH A TAX STEP-UP WITH A NET PRESENT VALUE OF ABOUT $150 MILLION