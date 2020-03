March 20 (Reuters) - Middlefield Banc Corp:

* THE MIDDLEFIELD BANKING COMPANY TEMPORARILY LIMITS IN-PERSON BRANCH SERVICES AMID CORONAVIRUS CONCERNS

* MIDDLEFIELD BANC CORP - DRIVE-THRU SERVICE HOURS WILL BE EXPANDED AT MOST OFFICES

* MIDDLEFIELD BANC CORP - EFFECTIVE MARCH 23, IN-PERSON BRANCH BANKING SERVICES WILL BE TEMPORARILY LIMITED TO IN-OFFICE SERVICE BY APPOINTMENT ONLY Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: