BRIEF-The Mint Corp: Financial company update
September 15, 2017 / 9:32 PM / a month ago

BRIEF-The Mint Corp: Financial company update

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 15 (Reuters) - Mint Corp

* The Mint Corporation: Financial company update

* Mint Corp - Co and Gravitas Financial Inc make reference to Mint’s news releases of February 2, 2017, March 31, 2017 and April 28, 2017

* Mint corp - Gravitas and Mint are considering their options in relation to purchase transaction

* Mint - ‍In parallel, co has started discussion,initiated due diligence on alternative UAE Central Bank licensed finance company for a possible purchase​

* Mint Corp - News relating to proposed purchase of a UAE Central Bank licensed financial company Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
