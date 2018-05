May 10 (Reuters) - Mosaic Co:

* THE MOSAIC COMPANY ANNOUNCES BOARD OF DIRECTOR CHANGES

* MOSAIC CO - GREGORY EBEL SUCCEEDS ROBERT LUMPKINS AS CHAIRMAN

* MOSAIC CO - LUMPKINS WILL CONTINUE AS A DIRECTOR TO ENSURE A SMOOTH TRANSITION

* MOSAIC CO - JAMES POPOWICH RETIRED AS A DIRECTOR, AND OSCAR BERNARDES WAS NEWLY ELECTED TO BOARD Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: