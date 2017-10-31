BRIEF-The Mosaic Company Q3 earnings per share $0.65

Oct 31 (Reuters) - Mosaic Co:

* The Mosaic Company reports third quarter 2017 results

* Q3 earnings per share $0.65

* Q3 sales $2.0 billion

* Mosaic Co - ‍reduces annual dividend target to $0.10 per share​

* Mosaic Co - ‍net sales in potash segment totaled $474 million for Q3, up from $428 million last year​

* Mosaic Co - ‍net sales in phosphates segment were $779 million for Q3, down from $930 million last year​

* Mosaic Co - ‍provided a strategic update identifying cumulative cash flow improvements in excess of $1 billion by end of 2020​

* Mosaic Co - ‍Q3 average MOP selling price, fob plant, was $182 per tonne, up from $160 per tonne a year ago​

* Mosaic Co - ‍potash segment’s total sales volumes for Q3 were 2.2 million tonnes, flat with last year’s levels​

* Mosaic Co - ‍Q3 average DAP selling price, FOB plant, was $329 per tonne, compared to $326 per tonne a year ago​

* Mosaic Co - ‍total sales volumes for phosphates segment are expected to range from 2.3 to 2.6 million tonnes for Q4 of 2017​

* Mosaic Co - ‍Q3 earnings per share included a positive impact of $0.22 from notable items​

* Mosaic Co qtrly ‍phosphates segment total sales volumes were 2.1 million tonnes, down from 2.5 million tonnes last year​

* Mosaic Co - ‍mosaic’s realized DAP price, FOB plant, is estimated to range from $320 to $350 per tonne for Q4 of 2017​

* Mosaic Co - ‍has identified additional value creation opportunities ahead of pending acquisition of vale fertilizantes​

* Mosaic Co - ‍total sales volumes for potash segment are expected to range from 1.9 to 2.2 million tonnes for Q4 of 2017​

* Mosaic Co - ‍additional value creation opportunities expected to result in $275 million of annualized improved cash flow by end of 2020​

* Mosaic Co - ‍Mosaic’s realized mop price, fob plant, is estimated to range from $175 to $195 per tonne for Q4​

* Mosaic co - ‍declared a quarterly dividend of $0.025 per share to be paid on December 21, 2017​

* Mosaic says $26 million negative impact in phosphates from hurricane Irma​ in quarter Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: