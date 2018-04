April 26 (Reuters) - New York Times Co:

* THE NEW YORK TIMES COMPANY APPOINTS ROLAND A. CAPUTO AS NEW CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER

* NEW YORK TIMES CO - CAPUTO’S APPOINTMENT IS EFFECTIVE ON APRIL 30, 2018

* NEW YORK TIMES CO - CAPUTO WILL CONTINUE TO OVERSEE PRINT PRODUCTS AND SERVICES GROUP AS CFO

* NEW YORK TIMES CO - CAPUTO REPLACES JIM FOLLO, WHO RETIRED FROM TIMES COMPANY IN FEBRUARY 2018