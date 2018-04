April 11 (Reuters) - North West Company Inc:

* THE NORTH WEST COMPANY INC. RELEASES AUDITED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AND ANNOUNCES CHANGES TO BOARD OF DIRECTORS

* EFFECTIVE APRIL 11, 2018, APPOINTMENT OF DEEPAK CHOPRA TO ITS BOARD

* CHOPRA IS FORMER PRESIDENT AND CEO OF CANADA POST