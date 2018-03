March 23 (Reuters) - Nykredit A/S (IPO-NYKRD.CO):

* REG-THE NYKREDIT GROUP TO RECEIVE DKK 2.4BN FROM FORENET KREDIT

* TOTALKREDIT A/S WILL RECEIVE DKK 1.7BN AND NYKREDIT REALKREDIT A/S DKK 0.7BN TO BE PAID OUT IN 2018 AND 2019. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)