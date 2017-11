Nov 27 (Reuters) - One Group Hospitality Inc:

* THE ONE GROUP PARTNERS WITH GRUPO RESTAURANTERO DINAR TO EXPAND INTO MEXICO

* ONE GROUP HOSPITALITY - CO HAS SIGNED LICENSING AGREEMENT WITH GRUPO RESTAURANTERO DINAR (GRD), WHICH WILL ALLOW GRD TO OPEN FOUR LOCATIONS IN MEXICO​