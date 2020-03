March 12 (Reuters) - Providence Service Corp:

* THE PROVIDENCE SERVICE CORPORATION AND LOGISTICARE EXTEND PARTNERSHIP WITH LYFT TO IMPROVE ACCESS TO CARE FOR MILLIONS ACROSS THE COUNTRY

* PROVIDENCE SERVICE - PARTNERSHIP ALLOWS ELIGIBLE USERS TO REQUEST ON-DEMAND AND SCHEDULED LYFT RIDES THROUGH LOGISTICARE IN REAL-TIME Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: