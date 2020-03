March 12 (Reuters) - Providence Service Corp:

* THE PROVIDENCE SERVICE CORPORATION ANNOUNCES AUTHORIZATION OF $75 MILLION STOCK REPURCHASE PROGRAM

* PROVIDENCE SERVICE - MAY REPURCHASE COMMON STOCK, PAR VALUE $0.001 PER SHARE WITH AN AGGREGATE VALUE OF UP TO $75 MILLION THROUGH DECEMBER 31, 2020