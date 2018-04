BRIEF-The Sherwin-Williams Company Reports Q1 Earnings Per Share $2.62

April 24 (Reuters) - Sherwin-Williams Co:

* THE SHERWIN-WILLIAMS COMPANY REPORTS 2018 FIRST QUARTER FINANCIAL RESULTS

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE $2.62

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $3.16 — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* SEES FY 2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE $18.35 TO $18.95 EXCLUDING ITEMS

* SEES FY 2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE $14.95 TO $15.45

* FOR Q2, ANTICIPATE SHERWIN-WILLIAMS’ CORE NET SALES WILL INCREASE A MID-TO-HIGH SINGLE DIGIT PERCENTAGE

* QTRLY CONSOLIDATED NET SALES INCREASED 43.6% IN QUARTER TO A RECORD $3.97 BILLION

* FOR FULL YEAR 2018, EXPECT SHERWIN-WILLIAMS’ CORE NET SALES TO INCREASE BY A MID-TO-HIGH SINGLE DIGIT PERCENTAGE

* Q2 REVENUE VIEW $4.82 BILLION — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* FY2018 REVENUE VIEW $17.77 BILLION — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* Q1 REVENUE VIEW $3.95 BILLION — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* FY2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $19.12 — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* EXPECT INCREMENTAL SALES FROM VALSPAR FOR FIRST FIVE MONTHS TO BE APPROXIMATELY $1.7 BILLION IN 2018

* SHERWIN-WILLIAMS - CONSUMER BRANDS GROUP FINALIZED EXPANDED PARTNERSHIP WITH RETAIL CUSTOMER WHICH CO EXPECTS WILL BE ACCRETIVE TO NET SALES THIS YEAR

* EXPECT INCREMENTAL SALES FROM VALSPAR ACQUISITION TO BE APPROXIMATELY $600 MILLION FOR APRIL AND MAY IN Q2

* SHERWIN-WILLIAMS - QTRLY NET SALES ROSE DUE TO ADDITION OF VALSPAR SALES, SELLING PRICE INCREASES, HIGHER PAINT SALES VOLUME IN AMERICAS GROUP

* CONSOLIDATED EPS IN Q1 EXCLUDING ACQUISITION-RELATED COSTS AND PURCHASE ACCOUNTING IMPACTS, WAS $3.57 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: