BRIEF-The Sherwin-Williams Company reports third quarter financial results
October 24, 2017 / 11:38 AM / Updated 13 hours ago

BRIEF-The Sherwin-Williams Company reports third quarter financial results

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Oct 24 (Reuters) - Sherwin-williams Co

* The Sherwin-Williams Company reports 2017 third quarter financial results

* Q3 earnings per share $3.33

* Q3 earnings per share view $4.65 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees FY 2017 earnings per share $11.20 to $11.50 including items

* Sees Q4 2017 earnings per share $1.97 to $2.27 including items

* Q3 sales $4.51 billion versus I/B/E/S view $4.44 billion

* Sherwin-Williams Co - we expect incremental sales from valspar acquisition to be approximately $1.0 billion in Q4​

* Sherwin-Williams Co - ‍for full year 2017, expect co’s core net sales to increase by a mid single digit percentage compared to full year 2016​

* Sherwin-Williams-‍for Q4, anticipate co’s core net sales will increase a mid-to-high single digit percentage compared to last year’s Q4​

* Sherwin-Williams Co - expect incremental sales from Valspar acquisition to be approximately $2.5 billion in 2017​

* Sherwin-Williams-‍Q3 EPS negatively impacted by about $0.27/share from lost sales, increased raw material costs, recovery expenses from natural disasters​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

