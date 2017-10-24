BRIEF-The Sherwin-Williams Company reports third quarter financial results

Oct 24 (Reuters) - Sherwin-williams Co
* The Sherwin-Williams Company reports 2017 third quarter financial results
* Q3 earnings per share $3.33
* Q3 earnings per share view $4.65 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees FY 2017 earnings per share $11.20 to $11.50 including items
* Sees Q4 2017 earnings per share $1.97 to $2.27 including items
* Q3 sales $4.51 billion versus I/B/E/S view $4.44 billion
* Sherwin-Williams Co - we expect incremental sales from valspar acquisition to be approximately $1.0 billion in Q4
* Sherwin-Williams Co - for full year 2017, expect co’s core net sales to increase by a mid single digit percentage compared to full year 2016
* Sherwin-Williams-for Q4, anticipate co’s core net sales will increase a mid-to-high single digit percentage compared to last year’s Q4
* Sherwin-Williams Co - expect incremental sales from Valspar acquisition to be approximately $2.5 billion in 2017
* Sherwin-Williams-Q3 EPS negatively impacted by about $0.27/share from lost sales, increased raw material costs, recovery expenses from natural disasters