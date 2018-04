BRIEF-The Stars Group Amends First Lien Term Loans & Revolving Credit Facility, Repays Second Lien Term Loan

April 6 (Reuters) - Stars Group Inc:

* THE STARS GROUP ANNOUNCES AMENDMENT, EXTENSION AND UPSIZING OF FIRST LIEN TERM LOANS AND REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY; FULLY REPAYS SECOND LIEN TERM LOAN AND READIES FOR CLOSING OF AUSTRALIAN ACQUISITIONS

* USED ABOUT $95 MLN OF INCREASED TERM LOANS TO FULLY REPAY ITS EXISTING HIGHER-COST U.S. DOLLAR DENOMINATED SECOND LIEN TERM LOAN

* TRANSACTIONS INCLUDED AN INCREASE IN U.S. DOLLAR AND EURO DENOMINATED FIRST LIEN TERM LOANS TO $2.17 BILLION AND EUR 500 MILLION

* STARS GROUP'S EXISTING REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY WAS ALSO INCREASED FROM $100 MILLION TO $225 MILLION