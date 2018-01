BRIEF-The Stars Group Appoints Observer To Board Of Directors

Jan 10 (Reuters) - Stars Group Inc:

* THE STARS GROUP APPOINTS OBSERVER TO BOARD OF DIRECTORS AND ANNOUNCES AGREEMENT WITH MR. TANG HAO

* STARS GROUP INC - ‍ MELVIN YANMIN ZHANG HAS BEEN APPOINTED AS AN OBSERVER MEMBER OF BOARD AS A NOMINEE OF TAO EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY​

* STARS GROUP INC - ‍PURSUANT TO AGREEMENT, HAO WILL CONTINUE TO HOLD RIGHT TO NOMINATE A DIRECTOR TO BOARD, SUBJECT TO CERTAIN CONDITIONS

* STARS GROUP INC - ‍ AGREEMENT ALSO PROVIDES FOR CERTAIN STANDSTILL RESTRICTIONS THAT WILL REMAIN IN EFFECT UNTIL JANUARY 1, 2019​

* STARS GROUP - ‍ZHANG WILL SERVE AS OBSERVER UNTIL APPROVALS FROM SOME OF CO'S GAMING REGULATORY AUTHORITIES, AT WHICH POINT HE WILL JOIN BOARD