BRIEF-The Stars Group Qtrly Adjusted Net Earnings Per Share $0.54‍​

March 14 (Reuters) - Stars Group Inc:

* THE STARS GROUP REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR 2017 RESULTS; PROVIDES 2018 FULL YEAR GUIDANCE

* SEES FY REVENUES OF BETWEEN $1,390 AND $1,470 MILLION

* SEES FY ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $2.33 - $2.47

* ‍ QTRLY TOTAL REAL-MONEY ACTIVE UNIQUES (QAUS) WERE APPROXIMATELY 2.17 MILLION, A DECREASE OF APPROXIMATELY 7.2% YEAR-OVER-YEAR​

* QTRLY ‍REVENUE $360.2 MILLION VERSUS $310.3 MILLION

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.57, REVENUE VIEW $355.7 MILLION — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* FY2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $2.33, REVENUE VIEW $1.49 BILLION — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S