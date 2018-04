April 19 (Reuters) - Tile Shop Holdings Inc:

* THE TILE SHOP REPORTS FIRST QUARTER 2018 RESULTS; DECLARES CASH DIVIDEND

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.08

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.07 — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* QTRLY COMPARABLE STORE SALES DECLINED 6.8%

* REITERATES ITS PREVIOUSLY COMMUNICATED ANNUAL OUTLOOK