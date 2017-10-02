FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 2, 2017 / 9:03 PM / 17 days ago

BRIEF-The Tile Shop sees Q3 2017 sales about $84 million

Oct 2 (Reuters) - Tile Shop Holdings Inc

* The Tile Shop announces preliminary third quarter 2017 results; announces third quarter 2017 earnings conference call

* Sees Q3 2017 sales about $84 million

* Tile Shop Holdings Inc - ‍net sales is expected to grow approximately 7% to approximately $84 million for Q3 ended September 30, 2017​

* Tile Shop Holdings Inc - comparable store sales growth for Q3 is expected to approximate 1%

* Tile Shop Holdings Inc - ‍gross margin for Q3 of 2017 is expected to be approximately 66 to 67%​

* Tile Shop Holdings Inc says ‍prior expectations for full year ending December 31, 2017 provided on July 18, 2017 are no longer applicable​

* Q3 revenue view $87.2 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

