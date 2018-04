April 4 (Reuters) - TJX Companies Inc:

* THE TJX COMPANIES INC ANNOUNCES 25 PCT INCREASE IN COMMON STOCK DIVIDEND

* DECLARED A REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $.39 PER SHARE

* PLAN TO INCREASE SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM, WITH APPROXIMATELY $2.5 TO $3.0 BILLION OF REPURCHASES PLANNED FOR FISCAL 2019

* SAYS IS EXPECTING SUBSTANTIAL CASH BENEFIT FROM RECENT CHANGES IN U.S. FEDERAL TAX LAW Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: