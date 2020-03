BRIEF-The TJX Suspends Share Repurchase Program, Withdraws Financial Guidance

March 19 (Reuters) - TJX Companies Inc:

* THE TJX COMPANIES, INC. PROVIDES COVID-19 UPDATE

* TJX COMPANIES INC - CLOSING ALL OF ITS STORES IN UNITED STATES, CANADA, EUROPE, AND AUSTRALIA FOR TWO WEEKS

* TJX COMPANIES INC - SUSPENDING ITS SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM

* TJX COMPANIES INC - DRAWING DOWN $1 BILLION FROM ITS REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITIES

* TJX COMPANIES - IT IS WITHDRAWING ITS Q1 AND FULL YEAR FISCAL 2021 FINANCIAL GUIDANCE GIVEN ON ITS FEBRUARY 26, 2020 EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL

* TJX COMPANIES INC - REVIEWING ALL OPERATING EXPENSES

* TJX COMPANIES INC - REDUCING CAPITAL EXPENDITURES

* TJX COMPANIES INC - EVALUATING ITS DIVIDEND PROGRAM

* TJX COMPANIES INC - COMPANY IS NOT PROVIDING AN UPDATED OUTLOOK AT THIS TIME

* TJX COMPANIES INC - ALSO CLOSING ITS ONLINE BUSINESSES TJMAXX.COM, MARSHALLS.COM, AND SIERRA.COM

* TJX COMPANIES INC - TEMPORARILY CLOSING ITS DISTRIBUTION CENTERS & OFFICES